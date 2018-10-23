Epic fail: Jockey gets race distance wrong

JOCKEY Anthony Allen thought he had pulled off a remarkable win on Catch Me Latar at Beaudesert, but there was a problem - there was still a lap to go in the 2450m race.

Allen had the Tom Cowan-trained eight-year-old well placed midfield approaching the home turn. The gelding, who was second favourite for the Benchmark 60 Handicap, was going so well, Allen peeled to the outside and hit the accelerator.

Here's Anthony Allen winning the first lap of the 2450m race at Beaudesert by 4 lengths.



Made a decisive move at about the 1900m mark 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ynrW6rx413 — Sam Lyons (@SamTaweets) October 23, 2018

Jockey Anthony Allen won’t want to watch too many replays of his ride on Catch Me Latar. Picture: Glenn Hampson

A few cracks of the whip and Allen couldn't believe how easy he hit the front and dashed away. He rocketed past the post four lengths clear of the pack. As he began easing down, the rest of the field edged through along the inside and continued the race.

"I reckon he has misjudged the laps here," the racecaller said.

Anthony Allen suspended 6 weeks for his miscalculated ride on Catch Me Latar at Beaudesert today. Stewards say he is very embarrassed by the incident and have offered assistance/counselling if needed. #Superracing — Nathan Exelby (@xlbnathan_cmail) October 23, 2018

That he did. The exertion to dash away clearly took its toll on Catch Me Latar who went on to finish last, 15.1 lengths behind the winner, Stella's Chance.

Allen fronted stewards after the race and pleaded guilty to a charge under 135b and was suspended for six weeks. He told stewards he felt the penalty was too harsh.