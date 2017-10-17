Jockey club honours top performers at night of nights

Grafton trainer Neville Stewart (centre) after being presented with the Bob Gosling Memorial Award for training excellence at the CRJC Horse of the Year awards.

Grafton trainer Neville Stewart (centre) after being presented with the Bob Gosling Memorial Award for training excellence at the CRJC Horse of the Year awards. Claudia Ollenburg

RACING: On a day when Racing NSW celebrated one of its greatest achievements in the first running of the $10,000,000 TAB Everest, it was also time for celebration at the Clarence River Jockey Club with the annual Horse of the Year Awards.

It is a night that holds a special place in the heart of CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie who said it was a chance to celebrate some of the greatest feats in Grafton racing this year.

"I have got to say I do enjoy it, it is one of those rare opportunities local trainers get a chance to bring their owners along and celebrate their success through the year,” he said.

"Racing is a highly stressful sport, especially when you are out at the track where things can go wrong, but a night like this takes those stresses away.

"We had a great roll up of local trainers and owners which is excellent to see.”

Beattie was especially proud to see local legend Neville Stewart take out the Bob Gosling Memorial Award for trainer excellence after finishing the season with a record of one in every five winners.

"Neville's effort to produce 21% of winners to runners is exceptional effort,” he said.

"I think horses want to be horses and Neville takes a bit of an advantage that he has a rural outlook not far from the track to allow his horses that freedom. It shows it is paying off when it comes to the track.”

While all eyes might have been on Randwick in the afternoon, there was a lot of attention paid to the winners off the track that night.

"I guess it is just a bit of bad luck for the Everest that they were the second most important thing to happen in Australian racing today,” Beattie said.