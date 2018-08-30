Menu
Vivid Image (red and yellow) for the Kevin King stable flies down the outside of the field to take the win in the first race at Clarence River Jockey Club.
Horses

Jockey club takes reins for cancelled turf meet

30th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

RACING: Clarence River Jockey Club has become the major benefactor of Lismore Turf Club's cancelled race meet that was scheduled for Tuesday.

The race meeting was abandoned after the track was deemed "unsafe for racing” in sections due to the recent downpour in the region.

In response to losing the meeting, Racing NSW has elevated the Sky 2 meeting scheduled for Grafton this Saturday, September 1, to a full TAB meeting.

The original race program has also been amended with a Maiden Plate 1406m added to accommodate more horses.

Prizemoney for all races has been increased to $22,000.

Nominations for the original six races was extended until 4pm yesterday for horses that had accepted for the Lismore meeting.

Weights for the amended meeting are expected to be released this morning with acceptances to follow after.

CRJC chief executive officer Michael Beattie said it was an "win” for the club.

