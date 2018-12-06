Menu
Noel Callow suffered a heavy fall at Sandown. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Jockey concussed after horror fall

by Chris Vernuccio
6th Dec 2018 9:40 AM

Jockey Noel Callow has been taken to hospital after a horrific fall at Sandown Hillside.

Callow was flung off his mount Vegas Boulevard in the last race after running into the back of Tre Dieci at the 800m mark.

Callow was heavily concussed after landing heavily on the turf but was conscious.

He was treated for neck and back soreness on the track for some time before he was transported to The Alfred hospital.

Victorian Jockeys' Association chief executive Matt Hyland said Callow would have a series of tests on Wednesday night.

"We're just hoping that it's nothing too serious and he can be back out there as soon as possible," Hyland said.

 

 

Noel Callow was thrown off Vegas Boulevard at Sandown. Picture: racing.com
Racing Stewards have adjourned an inquiry into the fall until Callow's condition improved.

Vegas Boulevard was a late pick-up mount for Callow after Luke Nolen was unable to take the ride.

Callow had ridden Kazio to victory in the fifth race.

