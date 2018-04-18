Menu
Jockey Ryan Maloney has been suspended for four months after testing positive to a banned stimulant. Picture: AAP
Horses

Victorian jockey banned for four months

by MICHAEL MANLEY and AAP
17th Apr 2018 11:04 AM

JOCKEY Ryan Maloney's golden start to 2018 has been halted after he was suspended for four months by Racing Victoria stewards for using a banned stimulant.

Maloney tested positive in a urine sample on March 31 at Caulfield but it wasn't the banned stimulant duromine, which Maloney said it was that day.

Racing Victoria steward Robert Cram said Maloney later self-reported what he had used.

"Given the circumstances, his contrition, he had self-reported, and taking into account his personal circumstances, we didn't want to take the matter any further," Cram said.

Cram said they would only release what the substance was if the jockey agreed to do so.

Stewards backdated the penalty to March 31. It will conclude on July 31.

