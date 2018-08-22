Ex-police superintendent trains jockey

Jockey Ryan Plumb gestures after riding Sugar Sizzle to victory in race 2, the QTIS Three-Years-Old Handicap, during Viva Racing Race Day at the Gold Coast Turf Club on the Gold Coast, Saturday, August 18, 2018. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez.

Jockey Ryan Plumb gestures after riding Sugar Sizzle to victory in race 2, the QTIS Three-Years-Old Handicap, during Viva Racing Race Day at the Gold Coast Turf Club on the Gold Coast, Saturday, August 18, 2018. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez.

JOCKEY Ryan Plumb has linked up with former Queensland police superintendent and fitness man Jim Keogh to oversee his training as he chases a second straight Gold Coast premiership.

Keogh, who retired from the police in 2017, is one of the owners of Sugar Sizzle who Plumb rode to victory in last Saturday's 3YO Handicap (1400m) at Aquis Park.

The two struck up a conversation and Plumb has now brought Keogh on board to train him fulltime.

Plumb has always struggled to ride anything under 56kg, with most of his rides carrying 57kg or 59kg.

"I started back into training last week and met with a dietician to get my weight down a bit," Plumb said.

"I have got a bit heavy over the winter. I spoke to Jim on Saturday. He is an avid trainer, a very fit man and he is going to get me back into the gym with him.

"He has worked with a couple of jockeys over the years and has some different exercises that he can recommend that he has found works for jockeys while not adding weight to them.

"That is the hardest thing if you train. We are naturally fit but you can't put on muscle mass. "He does a lot of core strength work and cardio fitness."

Plumb will have three rides today, including Sir Husson in the 3YO Colts & Geldings Maiden Plate (900m), Mishani Weapon in the QTIS 3-Y-O Fillies Maiden Plate (900m) and Geometrist in the BenchMark 70 Handicap (1800).

Former Superintendent Jim Keogh. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Plumb said he could have had two more but couldn't reach the 55.5kg weight needed.

The 29-year-old used to train under farrier and former Australian welterweight title-winning boxer Julian Holland in Melbourne and Plumb said he was keen to give it another go.

"I did a lot of boxing training in Melbourne, doing a lot of speed work rather than strength," Plumb said.

"My weight was really good when I was doing it."