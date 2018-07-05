Jockey shows nerves of steel ahead of Carnival

Leah Kilner gets ready for her first July racing carnival, riding Hydrazine for Stephen Lee in the John Carlton.

RACING: WHILE the pressure of her first July Carnival in the saddle might be weighing on the shoulders of Grafton apprentice jockey Leah Kilner, there would be no way of knowing it.

The 18-year-old was full of smiles and excitement as she looked toward today's John Carlton Cup, a prelude to the Ramornie Handicap.

Kilner will pilot stalwart gelding Hydrazine, out of the Stephen Lee yard at Ballina, in what will be her first run for the leading trainer.

It is a big mission for a jockey in the first year of her career, and one she is not taking lightly.

"It is a really good opportunity and I just want to take it in both hands and run,” Kilner said.

"This is a big time of the year, the carnival is world-renowned and there is definitely a few more expectations on us as jockeys.”

It has been a boom career start for the young jockey who has seen two weight claim reductions and scored 27 winners in her first seven months on track.

Kilner took her trade interstate for the first time last month, winning on board Charlee Bear (Greg Kilner) at the Beaudesert Cup meeting before also getting the nod from leading Queensland trainer Ben Currie at Toowoomba last weekend.

"It is insane, I have been blessed to be on some great horses and been given some great opportunities,” she said.

Hydrazine will carry 59.5kg first up from a spell when he jumps from barrier seven. The seven-year-old gelding has a decent first up record, and despite a recent trail off in form, Kilner is backing his experience.

"It is very exciting to get a ride in the John Carlton, and for it to be a good ride at that is great,” she said. "He has been a good horse, and the results are there in his career, it is not an overly strong field so I think he should go alright.

"He has drawn a little bit awkward but he has a fair bit of pace. I just want to take the race as it comes.”