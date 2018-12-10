Angland returns home after sickening fall

Injury jockey Tye Angland has returned home to Sydney. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Injury jockey Tye Angland has returned home to Sydney. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Injured jockey Tye Angland has returned to Sydney from Hong Kong to continue treatment at Royal North Shore Hospital.

Angland was hurt in a sickening fall at Sha Tin two weeks ago. He underwent surgery in a Hong Kong Hospital and although the exact nature of his injuries have not been revealed, the jockey's condition has been described as "serious but stable".

The Hong Kong Jockey Club issued a statement confirming Angland had been flown back to Sydney.

"Jockey Tye Angland was cleared by doctors for travel and repatriated to Australia on Sunday evening accompanied by his wife Erin and an attending doctor," the HKJC said.

"Tye arrived (in) Sydney (Monday) morning and was transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital.''

Angland was in super form prior to his fall at Sha Tin. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Angland is regarded as one of the nation's most outstanding jockeys and rode five Group 1 winners last season including the TJ Smith Stakes and Golden Rose on Trapeze Artist, and the Victoria Derby on Ace High.

He had been riding in brilliant form this season and with 19 winners is sixth on the Sydney jockeys premiership rankings.