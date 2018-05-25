Jockeys mount up for triple the Cup glory

RACING: Grafton jockey Matt McGuren chases Cup success at Casino and Gunnedah over the next three days but his local counterparts Matthew Paget and Ben Looker will aim to go one better.

McGuren rides Malmoosa in today's $30,000 Casino RSM Beef Week Cup (1400m) for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen before he also saddles up on Egyptian Ruler in Sunday's $40,000 Hope Fuel Gunnedah Showcase Cup (1600m) at Riverside.

While Malmoosa has drawn wide (16) Egyptian Ruler, third in this year's Quirindi Cup, has drawn ideally in barrier one.

Matthew Paget and Ben Looker also have rides in both Cups at Casino and Gunnedah but will also fit in a lash at a Lasiandra Cup at Wauchope on Saturday.

Paget jumps aboard the Andrew Parramore-trained Shoreline in Friday's Beef Week Cup, then steers Mosgiel Lucy in Saturday's Lasiandra Cup at Wauchope and then realigns with Paul Grills' Armidale mare, Image Of Love, in Sunday's Gunnedah Cup.

Ben Looker mirrors that busy Cup schedule too when he rides topweight, Allknight Saint, for Lauren Hearne in the Beef Week Cup at Wauchope before heading to Wauchope and teaming up with More Than Aholiday in the Lasiandra Cup and finishing the Cup trifecta with a Sunday's tilt at Gunnedah Jockey Club's 1600m feature with Cody Morgan's Unbiased.

Ballina jockey, Brooke Stower, has just one Cup in mind, Friday's $30,000 Casino RSM Beef Week Cup (1400m) which she will attack on Landmarks.

The five-year-old gelding son of New Approach is unbeaten at Casino, including last August's Casino Gold Cup, for Casino trainer Scott Cumming.

"That was a beautiful win,” Cumming said. "They almost broke the track record...and I think he's better this time than he was when he won the Cup.”

However, it is also a very strong field with the likes of Toby Edmonds' Awake the Stars, Bruce Hill's Liberty Island and Lauren Herne's Allknight Saint heading a Queensland onslaught with Murwillumbah-trained Bronzed Venom and Malmoosa also in the hunt.