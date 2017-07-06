Jockey's twist of fate in July Carnival opener

ON TRACK: Jockey Ronnie Stewart puts his head in front right on the line with number 2 - First Crush in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.

RACING: Brisbane jockey Ronnie Stewart has pulled off his two biggest victories at the Grafton Racecourse but it will all be in vain for the striving hoop.

Stewart piloted Paul Murray-trained Termele home in the John Carlton Cup Quality (1206m) before backing up with a monster run to clinch victory in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude (2215m) on board First Crush for Chris Munce.

But in a shocking twist of fate for the hoop, he will ride neither of the horses in the two July Carnival feature races because of a racing suspension which starts Saturday.

Stewart was suspended for 15 days for a careless riding charge at Doomben last week after the horse he was on collided with a fellow runner.

"I am suspended next week so unfortunately I won't be able to ride either of the chances," Stewart said. "It is disappointing and unfortunate but that is racing I guess."

Stewart had ridden $11 outsider Termele to perfection for Paul Murray, who is expected to arrive at Grafton today. The horse had been in the care of local trainer David Kelly who saddled it up in the quality.

After jumping strong from the wide lane in barrier 13 and despite the four-year-old mare's love of galloping an early challenge had him change tactics.

"She is not a real big horse but she has got a big heart," Stewart said. "She jumped really good and had to work hard from the gate, but we got a little bit of early attention so I was happy to just let the leader go and take the sit.

"I knew we always had the leader but it was just what was behind us because it was a cracking tempo but she showed a lot of heart."

Stewart held off a late challenge from Tegan Harrison on Jeremy Sylvester-trained Three Sheets to take the John Carlton Cup Quality by two lengths.

It was a perfect run by the Brisbane hoop and Kelly admitted it would have been a very different result if it wasn't for the jockey's quick thinking.

"I think she is a go forward mare, and when she went forward and they wanted to take her on, Ronnie Stewart to his credit let them go and just sat on them to have a last crack," he said.

"I am very impressed with his ride today that is probably what won her the race. If he stayed up there tussling and bustling with the top end we probably don't win that race. He just left his run to perfection."

Kelly said he had a lot of faith in the mare after she showed a great temperament from the moment she stepped into his stables of Wednesday.

"She is nothing special to look at but she was a very good mare when she turned up in terms of she ate well, she settled in straight away, so her attitude speaks for itself," he said. That is the reason these horses can win races like this. Their attitude is spot on."

It was a different story for the hoop in the Grafton Cup Prelude after he had to come from the back of the field to storm home at the finish to take the win by a head from Kilmarnock (Jodie Worley) and local galloper Push The Sky Away.

First Crush will be the first runner Chris Munce has had in the Grafton Cup.