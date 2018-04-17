Buyer of Crowe’s $9k jockstrap revealed

John Oliver's late-night shopping habits will benefit a good cause.

On Sunday night, the "Last Week Tonight" host, 40, said he purchased Russell Crowe's groin protector from the film "Cinderella Man" for a stunning $US7,000 ($9,000).

John Oliver was the buyer of Russell Crowe's leather jockstrap. Picture: Supplied

Along with that, he picked up a number of other movie memorabilia - including clothing from "Robin Hood" and "Les Miserables" - from Crowe's highly publicised "Art of Divorce" auction in Sydney.

Russell Crowe’s Sydney Auction in Sydney "The Art of Divorce." Picture: Supplied

The segment was preceded by a strange but fascinating short bit on the last remaining Blockbuster video stores in the country - mostly located in Alaska, where internet for streaming is sparse.

Apparently, the northern state has seen three locations close over the last year, causing something of a panic among movie lovers.

"We seem to be rapidly losing something I didn't even know we had," Oliver quipped.

Oliver wants to save the struggling video rental retailer. Picture: AFP

To save the last franchise, located in Anchorage, Oliver said he will send all of the purchased memorabilia for the store to put on display in hopes of drawing more customers.

"All of this s - t is yours," he said. "Just call us in the next 48 hours and we will send it to you!"

This article was originally seen in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.