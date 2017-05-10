Joe brings Terror to the east coast

HE'S BACK: Joe Terror will be back in South Grafton, performing at the Pelican Playhouse later this month.

JOE Terror played his first ever gig at the Pelican Playhouse, and now, the Grafton native is returning for his second ever show at the theatre for his Sing for Yourself tour.

Having relocated to Melbourne in later 2016, this year has been a big one for Terror, taking on some of the Victorian capitals best venues and releasing Sing for Yourself only days ago.

But now, Terror is taking on his biggest east coast tour with his trio this month.

"We kicked off the tour with a gig in Melbourne at a place called the Drunken Poet,” Terror said.

"A now we head off to do Canberra, Sydney and Newcastle and then we play Bellingen before we finish it off in Grafton.

"We will be playing a lot of new stuff, as well as a lot of stuff from our debut album.”

Terror was back in the Clarence Valley earlier this year recording Sing for Yourself at Boutique Trash Records in Pillar Valley, along with a few other tracks.

"All the recording was done (when I was home in March) and then all the mixing and mastering was done not long after,” he said.

"I've blundered in the past with not getting things ready.

"So I was busting my a*se to get it done.”

Terror is excited about the chance to show off his new music.

"I actually get to show people what I've been working on, there are a lot of songs I've never had a chance to play with a band,” he said.

"We got the first taste with a band (in Melbourne)... and it went down really well.

"There are a few shows that are really stripped back and they are sort of showcasing a whole catalogue of songs that I've never played before, that I wrote when I was 16 or 17 years old, some even from when I was 15.”

Having written his debut release when he was when he was 16 and 17, Terror's new single is the first taste of music from him in a while.

"We're got more stuff ready to release,” he said.

As part of Terror's east coast tour, he will be taking on Sydney's highly coveted venue, The Oxford Art Factory on George St.

But it will be returning to South Grafton to play at the Pelican Playhouse that will be quite special for Terror.

"I did my first Joe Terror show there,” he said.

"This will be by first time back.

"I love playing there.. I love the vibe in there.”

Joining Terror at the Pelican Playhouse will be Coalby Day.

"I think he will be showcasing a whole heap of his new songs,” Terror said.

"I believe he's been recording out at Pillar Valley as well through the same crew (Boutique Trash Records).”