Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joe Hockey and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Instagram/Joe Hockey
Joe Hockey and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Instagram/Joe Hockey
Politics

Joe Hockey’s Trump-style media attack

by Maria Bervanakis
5th Nov 2018 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE'S the former Australian treasurer turned top diplomat in the United States.

But overnight Australia's ambassador to the US Joe Hockey raised eyebrows with an inflammatory tweet.

Mr Hockey weighed in on the country's midterm elections by taking a swipe at journalists Trump-style.

 

The 53-year-old took to Twitter overnight to accuse "a vast number of journalists" of bias.

Mr Hockey appears to be taking a keen interest in the work of the media lately.

Just days ago he praised the work of another journalist for their "fair and balanced" work.

In 2015, Mr Hockey won a defamation case against Fairfax Media while he was still a treasurer under the Abbott Government.

A judge found that a poster headline and tweets reading "Treasurer for sale" were defamatory.

Mr Hockey was awarded $200,000 in damages.

All other claims made by Mr Hockey were dismissed.

More to come

Related Items

donald trump joe hockey politics us midterm elections 2018

Top Stories

    Farming rollover rounds out horror weekend

    Farming rollover rounds out horror weekend

    News SERIOUS injuries in multiple incidents across the Northern Rivers over the past few days.

    DEBATING: Paris states her case

    premium_icon DEBATING: Paris states her case

    News Maclean High student represents North Coast

    Community expresses its delight at $400k for new helipad

    premium_icon Community expresses its delight at $400k for new helipad

    Politics NSW Premier on hand to make long awaited helipad announcement.

    CENTURIONS: Top-order fires as Harwood grinds down Colts

    premium_icon CENTURIONS: Top-order fires as Harwood grinds down Colts

    Cricket TWO of Harwood's promising top-order have cashed in on a flat deck.

    Local Partners