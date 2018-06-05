Pride leaves his options open with Destiny’s Kiss

TRAINER Joe Pride is covering his bases by nominating Sydney fan favourite Destiny's Kiss for the $100,000 Stayer's Cup (3200m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Pride is keen to send Destiny's Kiss to the Group 2 Brisbane Cup (2200m) but remains wary of the handicap the nine-year-old stayer will receive for the Doomben race.

Destiny's Kiss, who scored his 10th feature cup win when he took out the McKell Cup last start, has been included among Stayer's Cup entries in case Pride changes his mind.

The likelihood of a rain-affected Randwick track could persuade Pride to leave Destiny's Kiss at home and attempt a second Stayer's Cup win after his 2014 success.

Top jockey Jay Ford is hoping Destiny's Kiss stays in Sydney to contest the Stayer's Cup.

"If Joe keeps Destiny's Kiss at home, I hope to be riding him at Randwick on Saturday,'' Ford said.

"I think he showed last start he is going as well as ever and if it does rain then that will only help him as he is so good on wet tracks.''

The Stayer's Cup has attracted 12 early entries including last year's winner Plot Twist and runner-up Richard Of Yorke.

The feature race at Randwick is the Listed $150,000 June Stakes (1100m) which has 21 entries including Jungle Edge, Dal Cielo, Glenall, I Thought So, Kuro, Once More A Lady, Samantha, Dal Cielo, Savanna Amour, Shiraz and His Majesty.

Another of Ford's likely Randwick rides is Albumin who burst back into form with his easy Rosehill win last start. Trainer Gerald Ryan has nominated the grey three-year-old for the Benchmark 80 Handicap (1100m).

"Albumin won very well last start and hopefully that gives him a bit of confidence,'' Ford said.

"He has always shown a lot of ability and if he brings his that sort of form to Randwick he is going to be hard to beat again.''