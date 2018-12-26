Bosnich backs youth policy for Roar

John Aloisi has problems to solve. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

FORMER Socceroos goalkeeper and Fox football expert Mark Bosnich says John Aloisi needs to start playing the youngsters if the Brisbane Roar want to start seeing improvements.

Aloisi's men slumped to their fourth straight defeat at the weekend when they were thrashed 4-1 by high-flyers Wellington.

And although his job seems safe for now, the Roar boss has copped plenty of criticism for not refreshing his ageing squad.

"Seven of Brisbane's starters were over the age of 30," Bosnich said.

"That's no problem if you're playing like Carl Valeri. He's 35 and he's running for fun. But they're not.

"I've said it time and time again on this show, they need to bring the youngsters in.

"The likes of Marty McKay, (Avraam) Papadopoulos at the moment, it's not doing them any favours by actually starting them, they're not playing well.

"It's doesn't matter if he's your top paid player, you still have to pay him those wages if he's in the bench or not.

Aloisi’s side are ninth on the A-League ladder.

"Let's look hypothetically, if they happen to relinquish John of his duties, what next? They have to pay him out, have they got the resources to do that? It's debateable.

"You get a new manager in, you might have a blast for a couple of games but then he's still got the same players because of the salary cap we've got and he's going to have to do a clean out.

"I don't really see where the benefit is."

While it makes no sense for Brisbane to sack Aloisi just yet, Bosnich says the 42-year-old gaffer needs to make changes if his side stand any chance of making it to the Finals.

"John needs to do himself some favours as well," Bosnich said.

"Number one I think they're not fit and I think that's quite apparent.

"Now whether that's from doing too much training or too little training, I don't know but they look behind the eight ball.

"They other thing was about the starters. I've said it time and time again but it really is time to throw the youngsters in because even if you're losing with youngsters they will never not give you a minimum of a hundred per cent."

Currently in ninth position on the A-League ladder, the Roar will look to register some points when they face the stern test in Sydney FC on December 29.