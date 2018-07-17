Nikolics reunited in Fiji court

Yvette and John Nikolic are pictured at the Lautoka High Court complex in Te law library after a mention hearing in Lautoka, Fiji. Picture: Mark Stewart/ News Corp Australia

ALLEGED Australian drug smugglers John and Yvette Nikolic have this morning fronted court in Fiji, sitting together and holding hands.

The former Melbourne horse trainer and his wife were at first set to appear in separate court rooms at the Latouka High Court but were later allowed into the same court and to spend time together in an anteroom.

News Corp sources at the court said the pair at times looked lovingly into each other's eyes and talked while sitting in court.

The Nikolics have been charged with drug possession and importation after their catamaran Shenanigans was raided by Fiji authorities on June 22 in Denarau Marina and allegedly found to contain a huge haul of cocaine, ecstasy and cash.

Yvette, 42, has been remanded to Lautoka Women's Corrections Centre and John, 45, to the men's prison across the road.

It was the first time the couple have a chance to lay eyes on each other since the June 22 raid on Shenanigans in Denarau Marina by Fiji authorities.

According to the Fiji Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) it is alleged 12.9 kilograms of cocaine and 34.4 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine tablets - with an estimated value of between $20 and $30 million - was found on Shenanigans.

It is also alleged the Nikolics failed to declare one nine millimetre Smith and Wesson pistol with 62 rounds of ammunition and one revolver with 41 rounds of ammunition to customs officials.

Fiji authorities raided the boat after tracking the yacht through the Pacific and becoming suspicious of the route it was taking and the amount of time it was spending in ports.

Yesterday, News Corp Australia exclusively revealed the huge haul of cocaine and methamphetamines was allegedly hidden in both the left and right hulls of the catamaran.

Fiji Border Police Commanding Officer Pita Keni said authorities discovered the drugs in a compartment on the front, left hand side of the boat.