John Denver inspired X Factor star Grafton bound

DUBBO TO DENVER: Jason Owen is bringing the best of John Denver to Grafton District Services Club on June 9.

YOU don't see many musicians covering the legendary country singer John Denver's material too often. That's down to the incredibly fine set of vocal chords the late performer possessed and the devoted JD fans who would not be easy to please.

Denver's legacy is one of the holy grails of country music so if you are going to touch it, you had better do a good job of it.

Jason Owen was pretty much thinking that when he stood on the X-Factor stage in 2012 armed with the Denver classic Annie's Song.

After flooring the room with his exquisite voice and stirring rendition, he continued down that country path and went on to take out second place in the reality program competition, building a base of new fans and more notably winning over the fickle Denver-loving crowd.

But it wasn't like Owen just pulled Denver out his slouch hat for the occasion. He had really been rehearsing for that moment his whole life, even if he didn't know it at the time.

Owen grew up in a tiny town of 12 people called Albert, 120km west of Dubbo. It's also the place his granddad introduced him to the legendary North American performer.

"We always used to go out fencing in the paddocks and we always had John Denver's music playing over and over and over so that's all I knew growing up. I was the only child in the town for about six years of my childhood so I grew up hanging out with my dad and pop and they were both mad Denver fans.”

It was Owen's 'pop' who told him repeatedly that "if you can sing John Denver you can sing anything” and so one thing led to another and in 2012 the then 18-year-old walked out onto the X-Factor stage and into lounge rooms around the country.

He said from that moment his growing legion of fans have hounded him about releasing a full Denver album.

"I had released three albums already, including an original, so last year we sat back and gave them what they wanted. It also happened to tie in with the 20th anniversary of John's death (1997) so this year we thought we would take the album on the road and perform to everyone who enjoys Denver's music.”

Those roads would be country ones, of course, and Grafton's turn is coming up very soon.

Owen admitted Denver wasn't an easy artist to perform and when he auditioned for X-Factor a lot of the younger audience didn't know who he was.

"It was a bit of a risk for me to perform classics like his on that show. He did really big songs, vocally, and had lots of number ones. But I already had his music in my heart and my pop was always encouraging me to do something with it so I thought why not. I'm really blessed to be able to continue to do this.”

Owen said releasing a full album of Denver's music was a big ask but said everyone had been really connecting with it and enjoying what the album conjures up for them.

"People often come up to me after the show and tell me what each song means to them. A lot of the songs are from the '70s and '80s, before I was born, so I love hearing the stories and connections they have with them. A lot of people got married to John Denver songs or played them at family funerals. It is special for them. It's timeless music.”

Word of Owen's burgeoning career and homage to the late legend has spread to Denver's homeland, where he has been given a big thumbs up by members of his family.

"His cousin messaged me from the US to tell me my version of Calypso was the best cover version they had ever heard. That was pretty amazing to hear. I've also been invited to play a festival over there later this year which is pretty exciting.”

But at the moment home is on the range for the young vocalist whose delivery of Denver classics seems well beyond his years.

"I'm still learning things about him. I tell some stories in between the songs, things I never knew about before. For instance, I didn't know he had a hit with Mr Bojangles (1977) and I found out his favourite song to perform live was Everybody's Talking from Midnight Cowboy. And how Annie's Song was written in less than five minutes on a ski lift.

"John had a lot of ups and downs in life but we all do really. I've certainly watched a lot of footage of him performing live. I've pretty much got every live DVD out there. I think I started buying those when I was 15.”

Owen said while he had done a lot of research, he didn't get up there and talk about every little detail of his life for good reason.

"From what I gathered and what I've heard from people that have seen John Denver live, was that he used to talk more than he'd sing and people used to complain about that. So I've taken that on board. I tell some stories but I sing the songs people have paid to come and hear.

"It's really exciting to be able to play his music, take it out across Australia.

"It's been a project I've been wanting to do since I was a little boy really.”

Don't miss Jason Owen Sings John Denver at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, June 9. Tickets on sale at the club.