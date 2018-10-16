Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
Crime

John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

Jarrard Potter
by
16th Oct 2018 9:21 AM

JOHN Edwards, the man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards, is set to appear in Grafton Local Court again today, with some witnesses set to be cross-examined and heard orally on some parts of their evidence.

Edwards last appeared in Grafton Local Court in May  during a hearing to discuss the evidence to be used at a committal hearing. 

Edwards' defence has called into question some of the evidence in the case and submitted an appeal to have witnesses give some of their evidence orally and submit to cross examination at the hearing.

Mrs Edwards' husband, John Wallace Edwards, 61, has been accused of his estranged wife's murder after she disappeared after a night out in South Grafton on March 15, 2015.

Related Items

clarence crime john edwards sharon edwards
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    CALL OF DUTY: Yamba veteran steps up for his country

    premium_icon CALL OF DUTY: Yamba veteran steps up for his country

    Hockey YAMBA hockey veteran Terry Daly is on the verge of making his representative debut for Australia and he has only had to wait 75 years to do it.

    Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    premium_icon Belflyer win best since Kensei's Cup triumph

    Horses GRAFTON racing has had its heroes, but few come close to Belflyer.

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Grafton kids come out on top in Tassie

    Hockey SIX of the region's finest juniors take all at hockey nationals.

    Are you ready for storm season?

    premium_icon Are you ready for storm season?

    Weather Local SES training to help wiht storms

    Local Partners