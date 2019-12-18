John Edwards sentenced for murder of wife

62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards.

62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards. Nathan Edwards / Daily Telegraph

JOHN Edwards, the man found guilty of killing his estranged wife has been sentenced to 24 years in jail with a non-parole period of 18 years.



"Mr Edwards, for the murder of Sharon Margaret Edwards, you are convicted," judge Justice Robert Allan Hulme said

"You are sentenced to imprisonment comprising of a non-parole period of 18 years with a balance of term of the sentence off six years. That is a total sentence of 24 years and will date from the 20th of June, 2017."



Mr Edwards will become eligible for parole when the non-parole period expires on the 19th of June 2035.



"It is also mandatory that a direction be made that the offence for which the offender is being sentenced is being recorded on the offender's criminal history as a quote 'domestic violence offence'," Mr Hulme said