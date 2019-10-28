Menu
John Wallace Edwards is accused of murdering his estranged wife, Sharon Margaret Edwards.
Crime

John Edwards trial begins at Coffs court

Kathryn Lewis
by
28th Oct 2019 2:58 PM
THE man accused of murdering a Grafton school teacher has faced the Supreme court today as the trial against him begins.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, entered a Coffs Harbour court room dressed in a dark suit, his once long beard was trimmed, and long hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Mr Edwards has pleaded not guilty to murdering his estranged wife, Sharon Margaret Edwards who went missing on March 15, 2015, after spending a night out in the town.

Stony faced, Mr Edwards' gaze bounced from the prosecution to his defence barrister Peter O'Connor, in court during a pre-trial hearing ahead of the jury being empanelled.

The accused occasionally stole a glance to the few people watching on in the open court room.　　

The jury is expected to be brought in on Wednesday and it was agreed by the Crown and defence that the trial, before Justice Robert Allan Hulme, would run for no less than four to five weeks.

The trial continues before Justice Hulme.

