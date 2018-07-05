John Farnham on tour: 69 not out

Oi! John Farnham is headed your way for A Day on the Green. Picture: A Day On The Green

JOHN Farnham is keeping everyone happy after turning 69 last weekend.

The iconic singer will headline a string of A Day on the Green shows in December.

With a set based around his classic Whispering Jack album, Farnham will play at A Day on the Green shows at Leconfield Wines McLaren Vale South Australia on November 24, Bimbadgen in Hunter Valley in New South Wales on December 1, Sirroment Wines Mt Cotton Queensland on December 2 and Rochford Wines in Victoria's Yarra Valley on December 8.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday July 13 from Ticketmaster.

STORY BEHIND JOHN FARNHAM'S AGE OF REASON

HOW JOHN FARNHAM BECAME THE VOICE

Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko and James Roche. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I already do most of the songs from Whispering Jack, but there's a couple of fillers we might skip!," Farnham joked. "And obviously there'll be all the other songs people want to hear."

The A Day on the Green line-up will also feature Daryl Braithwaite, Russell Morris and Bachelor Girl.

"It's so good people are embracing Australian music on these bills," Farnham said. "I've done a few shows with Daryl, The Horses is his You're the Voice. Everyone knows it. I'll be backstage waiting to go on and I can hear everyone roaring along to The Horses. Good on him."

Richard Marx loves Farnsey. Picture: Norm Oorloff

Daryl Braithwaite is pumped. Picture: Luke Bowden

Joining the local acts will be US singer - and Farnham fanboy - Richard Marx.

Marx has written songs for Farnham and performed with him on the 1994 ARIA Awards.

"I know Richard quite well, I've had a few beers with him in the past," Farnham said. "Doing a song with him on these shows is something I could embrace, we'll see."

It's the third summer in a row Farnham is doing outdoor shows around Australia.

"I get a bit more gregarious when I'm working outside. It's a whole different feel, I jump up and down like a 20 year old."

Farnham will be surrounded by 20 years old when he is the special guest on Melbourne duo Client Liaison's travelling Expo Festival in August, scheduled to play three songs including You're the Voice and Age of Reason - the latter was released 30 years ago this week. The duo have sung with Tina Arena and Daryl Braithwaite in the past.

"I wasn't overly aware of them so I did some research on the internet and they're kind of quirky which I like. They're into that 80s fashion, so it'll bring back my youth!"

Client Liaison's Expo Liaison hits Flemington Racecourse on August 18, Perth's Claremont Oval on August 19, Parramatta Park Sydney on August 25 and Brisbane's Victoria Park on August 26.

Farnham said he had a quiet 69th birthday last Sunday.

"I didn't do a bloody thing, just a barbie and some beers. I'm saving myself for the next one when I turn 70. Jesus!"