The brutal $90m threat Jose uses to inspire biggest stars

JOSE Mourinho isn't exactly the most conventional manager in world football.

And now one of his former stars has revealed an incredibly blunt tactic employed by the Special One to get the best out of his players.

John Terry won three Premier League titles at Chelsea under the Portuguese boss, but during one particular training session he was sensationally embarrassed by his coach.

"He stopped the training session, came in, threw down his pad," he recalled to the Daily Mail.

"'If you keep giving the ball away, I will go and buy someone for £50million (A$90m)'.

"I am thinking: 'I played every game for you last season! And now you're trying to humiliate me!'. I didn't understand why he was doing that, but my instinct was to run and give everything; flying into tackles, winning the ball.

"We made eye contact and he grinned. He knew exactly what he was doing - to get the best out of all of us."

Terry also suggested that Mourinho used a similar style of motivation with big names like Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole and Michael Ballack in the hope of improving their performances.

Talk about tough love!

Mourinho is under fire at Manchester United, after the club registered its slowest start to a season in the Premier League era, but a win at Burnley over the weekend has somewhat eased the pressure.

The Red Devils continue their campaign at high flying Watford on September 16, as the Hornets plot another upset on the back of a victory over Spurs.