Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Essendon coach John Worsfold is under massive pressure.
Essendon coach John Worsfold is under massive pressure.
AFL

Woosha’s big meeting to dig Dons out of hole

by SAM EDMUND
17th May 2018 9:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BESIEGED John Worsfold has reached out to coaching great David Parkin.

The Essendon coach met with the four-time premiership tactician this morning as he looks to dig the Bombers out of a 2-6 hole.

Worsfold and Parkin sat down over breakfast for more than an hour at Essendon cafe Ten One Ate.

The pair are good friends, having shared a coaches box at Carlton. Worsfold also succeeded Parkin as the chairman of the AFL Coaches Association in 2014 before taking the Essendon job ahead of the 2016 season.

Pressure continues to mount on Worsfold and the Bombers after a disappointing first two months of the season after being touted as top-four contenders.

The premiership coach on Wednesday said he and the club remain "aligned" despite movement in the coaching ranks already with game performance manager Mark Neeld departing.

"I'm really confident in my communication with the board and Xavier (Campbell) at this footy club that we're not happy with where we're at but we're on a clear pathway to where we want to get to," he said.

LIVE stream every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season on FOX SPORTS. Get your free 2-week trial & start watching in minutes. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

david parkin essendon john worsfold

Top Stories

    Man attacks three women, avoids jail

    premium_icon Man attacks three women, avoids jail

    News A GRAFTON man has escaped a jail sentence after he attacked three different women within 15 minutes

    Anti-bullying poster takes Amelie to Sydney

    Anti-bullying poster takes Amelie to Sydney

    News Amelie from Iluka Public met with the NSW Governor David Hurley

    SRV: Council out to convince us

    premium_icon SRV: Council out to convince us

    News Council begins its long haul to restore community confidence

    Royal inspiration on the cards at Grafton Wedding Expo

    Royal inspiration on the cards at Grafton Wedding Expo

    News All things marriage will be on show next weekend

    Local Partners