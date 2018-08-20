Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Johnathan Thurston. Photo: Alix Sweeney
Johnathan Thurston. Photo: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Send a personal farewell message to JT here

20th Aug 2018 1:58 PM

WITH just two games left in Johnathan Thurston's career, News Corp Australia is celebrating the great man and you can too by leaving him a personal message.

Harper Collins will publish JT: The Autobiography, while fans have a chance to send him their well wishes, show their support on social media and nominate themselves as his biggest fan.

To send JT a personal message, and nominate his No. 1 fan, just click on the first button below.

 

 

 

To show your support on social media, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, use the hashtag #ThanksJT.

Scheduled for release on October 15, the book, co-written by The Sunday Telegraph's sports reporter James Phelps, JT: The Autobiography is a warts-and-all account of Thurston's incredible rise from an NRL reject to a four-time Dally M Medal winner.

The book can be pre-ordered at Booktopia.com.au.

JT will also talk about his life on a national speaking tour from October 18.

For more details go to majoreventscompany.com.

johnathan thurston jt nrl #thanksjt
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GUTTED: 'It could not have ended any worse'

    premium_icon GUTTED: 'It could not have ended any worse'

    Rugby League THE LOSS to Macksville was the Ghosts second in as many weeks - the same as they had all season - and crashed the minor premiers out of the Group 2 finals.

    • 20th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
    FIRE UPDATE: Four out of control fires in the Valley

    FIRE UPDATE: Four out of control fires in the Valley

    News There are currently 24 fires currently burning in the Clarence.

    Winter cold snap to sweep across NSW

    Winter cold snap to sweep across NSW

    Weather This may not be the last we’ve seen of the cold this year.

    • 20th Aug 2018 1:53 PM
    Eight miles of issues for highway off-ramp

    Eight miles of issues for highway off-ramp

    Council News Council to request an upgrade, reclassification of off-ramp

    • 20th Aug 2018 2:46 PM

    Local Partners