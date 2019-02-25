Menu
Thurston clan’s baby joy: ‘We’re totally besotted’

by Cas Garvey
25th Feb 2019 7:55 PM
NRL legend Johnathan Thurston and wife Samantha have welcomed their fourth daughter, who was born at 8.36am this morning.

 

Samantha posted the collage of four images to Instagram, with the caption:

"Introducing Remie Lee Thurston born at 8:36am, weighing 7 pound 5 ounces. We are all totally besotted & feeling very blessed."

 

The Thurstons received dozens of messages of congratulations, including fellow WAGs, Brittney Tamou and Rachel Thaiday.

Brittney Tamou, wife of James Tamou said: "Congratulations beautiful family. Well done mumma" and Rachel sharing a series of love heart emojis.

The name Remie is a French form of the Latin name Remigius, which means "oarsman". Saint Rémy is the patron saint of France.

Johnathan and Samantha announced they were expecting baby number four on Instagram in August last year.

He posted a picture of an ultrasound image with the words: "Our little surprise package!! Joining us Feb 2019."

Johnathan and Samantha already have three daughters: Frankie, Charlie and Lillie.

baby baby name johnathan thurston

