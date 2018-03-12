Johno's memory shines on through fundraiser

TRIBUTE: Steve and Lisa Johnstone and Lifeline North Coast CEO Allister Donald with the Johnstone's vehicle honouring their son 'Johno' who died in 2014 from sucide. The family held its annual Johno's Show and Shine at the Hotel 5 on Sunday.

TRIBUTE: Steve and Lisa Johnstone and Lifeline North Coast CEO Allister Donald with the Johnstone's vehicle honouring their son 'Johno' who died in 2014 from sucide. The family held its annual Johno's Show and Shine at the Hotel 5 on Sunday. Lesley Apps

WHILE the skies weren't exactly shining yesterday, the cars certainly were over at the Hotel 5 in South Grafton as the hotel once again hosted the annual Johno's Show and Shine event.

The family-friendly day honours 'Johno' a son and friend lost to suicide in 2014 at 21.

This is the third year Steve and Lisa Johnstone have been holding the event to remember their son and help raise awareness of suicide and the prevention services available.

"We always hold it around his birthday, which is March 13,” Mr Johnstone said.

"He is sadly missed and I made a promise to myself that he would never be forgotten so the show is about that while helping other people in the process.”

Mr Johnstone said each year they raised more and more money for Lifeline services.

"The first year it was $1200, then $4700 and this year we are already up to $3000 and it's only early into the show so we're going to smash last year's total.”

CEO North Coast Lifeline Allister Donald was there to support the event and said it was people like the Johnstone family that are hugely important.

"Lifeline takes around one million calls across the country every year so every donation helps us to offer that free service. The money also goes towards training in sucide prevention here in the Clarence Valley,” Mr Donald said.

Aside from the important cause behind the day, there was also time for some friendly competition as the Shannons Insurance table of trophies indicated.

"There are 25 categories, with about two vehicles in each categories today so there's a high chance of taking home a prize,” a Shannons spokesperson said.

Car enthusiasts brought a range of vehicles representing almost every decade from the 20th century, travelling from various centres, including Glen Innes, Casino, Inverell, and Sawtell to be part of the day.