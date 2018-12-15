Menu
Deputy Premier goes undercover
John's no 'Barry' as deputy premier springs surprise

Adam Hourigan
by
15th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
REBECCA Mathieson wasn't quite sure what to make of a volunteer that came into the Whiddon Group Grafton kitchen last week.

Volunteering to help make the salads for lunch, and asking lots of questions about how it all worked, she wasn't sure what was going on, but kept on with her job and let him assist.

"It was bit funny, I thought he looked, well a bit pretty actually," she laughed.

She was right. "Barry" the volunteer was actually NSW deputy premier and skills minister John Barilaro, who was there to congratulate her on being the recipient of one of the statewide Bert Evans scholarships for apprentices.

"It was a bit daunting, I didn't really know what was going on, but he did help to make those salads, so it was good," she laughed.

 

The scholarship, worth $15,000 over three years, helps apprentices with fees and costs during their apprenticeship, and is one of only 50 given out statewide each year.

Ms Mathieson, who was originally a florist, started work in the kitchen at Whiddon Group when she moved to Grafton.

"I really liked it, so I asked if I could become an apprentice and they put me through," she said.

"I was very surprised, but it is a big help, especially helps with home life just to be able to help pay the bills," she said.

The whole event was filmed by small cameras strageically placed throughout the kitchen, as part of a series of online videos Mr Barilaro does called "Undercover Bara."

Grafton Daily Examiner

