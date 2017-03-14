Johnson a step closer to titanic dream

Grafton Ghosts' Under 18s front rower Lionel Johnson charges into the Panthers defensive line. Johnson was a standout for the Ghosts in a golden point loss.

RUGBY LEAGUE: For as long as he can remember, Lionel Johnson has dreamt about wearing the blue and gold of the Gold Coast Titans.

It was a dream the 18-year-old junior league star refused to give up on as he rose from humble beginnings through the ranks at both the South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts junior league systems.

After signing on board with the Tweed Heads Seagulls club, Johnson is a giant step closer to realising his dream.

The bullocking forward has earned a spot in the Seagulls Under 20s FOGS Cup side under the watchful gaze of club coach and Canadian international coach Aaron Zimmerle.

The veteran coach and teacher at Palm Beach Currumbin High School has shown an early liking for Johnson but is aiming to keep the explosive prop grounded in his first season north of the border.

"I was up here training with them during the pre-season training and he must have saw potential in me,” Johnson said of his new mentor. "I put in the hard work up here at training.

"It is really competitive up here, I love it. This is super professional the way they run it and it is real challenging, because I never trained like this before in my life.”

Johnson has already noticed a dramatic change physically, shedding more than 20 kilograms thanks to a heavy pre-season workload.

The 18-year-old spent last year under Col Speed at the Grafton Ghosts, who bowed out of the Under 18s competition after a gruelling preliminary final loss to Nambucca Heads Roosters.

Johnson said the professional approach Speed took with the Ghosts juniors helped prepare him for the step up this season.

Former Ghosts and Rebels junior Lionel Johnson comes off the bench in his debut for the Tweed Heads Seagulls Under 20 FOGS Cup side against Ipswich Jets.

"This is a big difference, and definitely a step up from last season but Speedy definitely set me up well,” he said. "It is just those technique things that I now understand better.”

Now part of the Titans feeder system, Johnson could earn a call up to the Gold Coast NYC squad at a moment's notice but he knows there is still a long way to go in his journey.

"I have always wanted to play for the Titans, I just feel really close to that now,” he said.

"I just have to work hard and fully commit to the game. I am ready for that, I am ready to keep pushing myself.

"This move to the Gold Coast has been great. I am meeting so many new people, and that is what I love about rugby league. Up here it is just so multicultural, it is just beautiful.”

While the move has opened the door to new people in Johnson's life, it has also delivered brand new expereinces including his first ever flight, when the team travelled interstate to play Melbourne at the weekend.

Now away from his home at Lawrence and his friends in the Clarence there is only one thing Johnson is feeling the loss of.

"I don't miss home, I just miss the people in it.”

One of those people is the woman who raised him Tinna Johnson, someone Lionel is determined to make proud of him.

"She helped me through so much, I credit her with the fact I am up here playing,” he said. "Her and my parents, I just hope they are proud of me.”