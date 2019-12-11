Johnson chops Wood to rise to top of the pile

GDSC

Men

Welcome to this week’s edition of GDSC Men’s bowls. Friday night saw the men’s and ladies bowlers come together for the Christmas party/presentation night upstairs at the GDSC, and a great night was had by all.

Congratulations to all of the winners and to the club persons of the year, namely Joan Cooper, Dawn Lawson and David Cutts, who’s help makes everyone else’s jobs so much easier.

A massive thanks also goes out to Derek Morgan who was our MC for the night, and who kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

With everyone coming back to the GDSC for the party later that night only 20 bowlers hit the greens in the morning.

The days winners prize was won by G “Hollywood” Harrison and A Knox while T McMillan and D “Too-Tall” Cutts were runners up and S McClymont and M Walsh were the Lucky Losers.

The Tony’s Handyman and Home Maintenance Resting Toucher was won by H Gibson with a time of 9:18, before he had to depart to go and put out fires.

Wednesday saw 40 bowlers at the GDSC with some tough games of bowls being played. The day’s Winners were A Gough and T Lickiss, with the runners up prize going to L Newcome and R Wilson and the Lucky Losers being taken home by P Gillespie and R Shorten. The Tony’s Handyman and Home Maintenance Resting Toucher was a close-run thing however, T McMillan pipped the other with a time of 9:40.

I will do a full report on the TNT bowls next week as it finishes up this week, and that wraps up this week in bowls.

-Leith Basset

Women

Week 7 of our twilight bowls was played last Thursday and the winners were J. Roberts/ M. Toovey/ B. Murray and the runner up going to D. Smith/ S. Jacquin/ D. Moran and the lucky losers were M. Geraqthy/ J. Cardow/ D. Cardow.

Lucky ends drawn were 2.5 and 12 and still leading the pack are the Power team on 32 points followed by the Barnier team on 25 points, but with one week left to play anything can happen.

Last Friday our combined Christmas/ Presentation night was held at the GDSC.

Singles winner: A. Williams runner/up J, Weatherstone

Pairs: J. Pugh/N. Mawhirt runner/up D. Walsh/ S. Jacquin.

Triples: M. Gough/ J. Pugh/ D. Lawson runner/up D. Walsh/ A. Bowling/ A. Williams. Fours M. Firth/ D. Mason/ J. Pugh/ B. Murray runner/up D. Walsh/ M. Gough/ S. Jacquin/ M. McClaer.

Minor singles: S. Jacquin runner/up T. Shorten.

Minor pairs: S. Jacquin/ M. Gough runner/up M. Marshall/L. Smith

Consistency singles winner: D. Walsh runner/up J. Pugh

Club person of the year was Joan Cooper and Dawn Lawson

Tuesday was our last bowling Tuesday for this year and we played for Christmas goodies with a box draw and five secret ends and the ham winners were K. Power/ M. Firth/ J.Weatherstone, chocolates were won by D. Mason/ W. MacDonald/ A. Williams. Lucky Losers were L. Smith/ H. Barnier/ L. Demmery.

After a hot morning on the green we enjoyed some Christmas goodies curtesy of our Ladies Club.

We would like to thank the Daily Examiner and the Independant Newspapers for their coverage of the Bowls News each week and wish everyone a safe and Happy Christmas.

-Kitty

MACLEAN

Our Maclean Bowling Club mens and ladies presentation night was a massive success. I congratulate all our prizewinners for the season and offer a huge thank you to our club for the amazing support given to our players during season 2019.

Our ham and turkey day is set down for Sunday December 15 at 9:30am. Players to be in the club by 9:15am.

Get your name down on the list as we will only have one green and can only field 48 players on the day. The travelling bowlers will also be providing a sausage sizzle lunch for all that are playing.

Uniforms for 2020, a list is on the board for those needing uniforms before the pennant season. An order will be placed on Mon Jan 6.

Major fours nominations for 2020 are now open. Playing dates are also posted on the nomination sheet

Our Bowls Calendar for 2020 should be finalised and presented on Wednesday 11 or 12

Social Bowls

All social bowls are now open.

Wednesday December 4

Winners: Ray Davis, Andrew Lambie and Clyde Apps

R/Up: Richard Archer, Ken Lowe and Barry Ryan

Raffle:1st – Jim Hannah 2nd – Kevin Johnson

Friday December 6

Winners: Rex Wiseman, Pauline Stocking and Terry Johnson

R/Up: Liz Pearcey, Ray Davis & Peter Hurst

Raffle:1st – Ken Crampton 2nd – Cheryl Johnson

Crack The Safe Jackpot $1050: 1st draw – Barry Stocko NOT WON

2nd draw – Terry Radford NOT WON

Jackpot at December 13 – $1100

Social Bowls: Wednesday Pairs 1pm names in by 11am;

Friday Triples – 1pm names in by 11am;

Friday single entry social barefoot 6:30pm names in by 6pm.

SOUTH SERVICES

The jackpot for Thursday December 12 stands at $90 and our free games go to C. Gray and K. Power, this Sat. December 14 is our presentation/Christmas party bowls afternoon, starting at 1pm and the dress is mufti with a club or supporters shirt.

A sheet is on the notice board for interested players, this will be our last game for 2019 as the green goes out on Monday December 16 and will be out for about five to six weeks.

The championship sheets for 2020 are up on the notice board, also a sheet for bowlers who DO NOT want to play pennants next year (2020), and the district sheets for fours, triples, pairs and singles are also on the notice board. No raffles this week.

-GI

YAMBA

2019 Yamba-Iluka Real Estate Mixed Pairs winners: Alby and Maree Gibbs with Club President, Ian Lauder

The final club championship for the year was completed on Friday when Jim Johnson took out the Consistency Singles Championship for 2019.

Jim was up against Martyn Wood in this much anticipated battle between two of the club’s talented bowlers.

The game commenced in oppressive conditions with the temperature climbing steadily and no sign of the usual cooling sea breeze.

However, the two warriors of the greens threw caution aside and began the match at a cracking pace. Jim held a slight advantage from the early stages, but as the game progressed, he started to show signs of wilting in the conditions.

Martyn, sensing an opportunity, began a run of big scoring ends to close the gap. However, as if prearranged, the infamous Yamba sea breeze arrived providing relief for all present except for Martyn.

Jim, having found his second wind, raced to the finish taking the match and the championship by 150 points to 136.

The annual Bob Ware Memorial Triples tournament was held on Saturday with 28 teams of bowlers from across the northern regions of New South Wales and southeast Queensland taking to the impeccably presented Yamba greens.

The Yamba team of Steve ‘Scruffy’ Jackson, Ron ‘Pork Chop’ Smidt and Brad ‘not another Johnson’ Johnson began the day in great style.

Following the two morning rounds they appeared to have the tournament at their mercy with two solid wins for a total margin of 36 shots and with 22 ends won from a possible maximum of 28.

However, Brad and his team came up against the determined combination of Dave Atkinson, Paul Conley and Alan Turnbull who forced a draw in the final round plummeting Brad and his team from first position to fourth.

Three sides remained undefeated at the conclusion of play with the title going to the evergreen Bill McDonald, Trevor Bardsley and Wayne Curtis who recorded three wins, a total margin of 19 shots and 25 ends won.

Second place was taken by Greg Dickman, Greg Johnson and Terry Johnson with three wins, 18 shots and 25 ends; while Bert Stephenson, Doug Burnes and Bruce Caldwell from Iluka came in third with three wins, ten total margin and 22 ends won.

The bowls continued on Sunday with the 2019 Yamba-Iluka Real Estate Mixed Pairs tournament held in pretty good conditions.

The early leaders on the day were the Maclean duo of Sandra Ferro and Des Johnson who won both their morning games in great fashion.

However, in the final round, Sandra and Des faltered against the GDSC husband and wife team of Mark and Debbie Walsh who took their match to maintain their unbeaten tournament record and take third place with three wins, a margin of 16 shots and 25 ends won.

The tournament was claimed by the perennial tournament participants, Maree and Alby Gibbs, with three wins, a margin of 32 shots and 27 ends won.

The only other undefeated side from the day were the irrepressible Roslyn Moore and Brad Johnson three wins, 22 shots and 28 ends won who took second place.

2019 Bob Ware Memorial Triples winners: Bill McDonald, Trevor Bardsley and Wayne Curtis with Club President, Ian Lauder.

The annual presentation and awards dinner is scheduled for Thursday December 12 commencing at 6.00pm. Limited tickets are still available from reception.

The night promises to be a terrific occasion with all club men’s, women’s, mixed and open championship achievements and awards to be presented.

The mixed social Chicken and Champagne Breakfast Bowls morning is programmed for Sunday December 15. Details and the participation sheet are on the bowl’s bench. All members, family, friends and visitors are invited to participate.

Men’s social bowls will continue on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. All games commence at 1.00pm and names need to be on the nomination sheets by 11.30am on the respective day of play. All nominations are guaranteed a game and visitors are most welcomed.

Wednesday, December 4:

Winners: Lance McCarthy, Tom Cross and Bill Andrews

Runners Up: Jack Atherton and Don Freeman

Encouragement: Jim Groom and Dave Coupland

Friday, December 6:

Winners: Matt Fester, Jack Atherton and Ray Brown

Runners Up: Brian Pennell, Steve Kliendienst and Jake McHutchison

Encouragement: Allan Parker, Bob Gunning and Chris Gunning

-Don Freeman