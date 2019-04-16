Menu
REACHING A MILESTONE: Former councillor and racing legend Max Murray celebrates 80 years next Thursday.
People and Places

Join celebrations of a Grafton racing legend's 80 years

BETWEEN a decade training winning horses, two terms on council and work in flood mitigation in Grafton, Max Murray has more than left his mark on the town.

Next week is the community's chance to celebrate with MrMurray and remember the 80 years he has "packed more than 100 years into”.

Mr Murray's racing career started out by borrowing £15 from his sister to buy his first horse, a move that led to the career with "at least 90 wins”.

"I just loved it, I worked full-time, it was before and after work,” he said.

"I used to do everything, I used to shoe them, I did the lot.”

"Even now he sits there of a Saturday and watches all the horse racing,” Max's wife Marie Murray added.

A man of many talents, MrMurray is an avid artist and has won several awards in his early years.

Now he prefers to keep things simple and tends to recreate the bright blooms MrsMurray grows in their garden.

Mr and Mrs Murray welcome the community to join them at the Clarence Village Gardens Community Hall on April 26 between 10-4pm for a coffee, a beer and a catch-up.

