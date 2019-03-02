Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KIDS GET INVOLVED: Gillwinga Public School pupils Janeva McCoombes and Lockey Wyatt are ready to participate in Clean Up Australia Day.
KIDS GET INVOLVED: Gillwinga Public School pupils Janeva McCoombes and Lockey Wyatt are ready to participate in Clean Up Australia Day. Kathryn Lewis
News

Join in Clean up Australia Day

by Timothy Jarrett
2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM humble beginnings in 1989, Clean up Australia Day is now an institution that gets thousands of Australians out picking up rubbish in their communities.

There are more than 28 clean-up sites in the Clarence Valley for groups, including Turners Beach, Bom Bom State Forest, Minnie Water, Alumy Creek and See Park.

Clarence Valley Council environmental officer Suzanne Lynch said it was not too late to get involved in the program and those interested should make sure to register.

"Registering adds to the importance of these programs and helps to guarantee their continuation,” she said.

Groups split rubbish into recycling and landfill, some of which is collected by the council.

"Council is involved by picking up much of the waste and the EPA waives the waste levy,” Ms Lynch said.

Visit www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au.

"There are two types of bags for each group, white for landfill and yellow for recycling,” said Suzanne Lynch.

"Much of the rubbish out there is able to be recycled, it is amazing how much glass is left around the community.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    Crime Charges include dangerous driving occasioning death for Newton Boyd crash that killed one of four men on board

    10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    premium_icon 10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    Opinion Hotspots as voted by community

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    premium_icon Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    Environment A recycling centre that handled up to 22,000 units has closed.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    What was the substance washed up on our shore?

    premium_icon What was the substance washed up on our shore?

    Environment NPWS reveals substance that appeared this week on beaches

    • 2nd Mar 2019 1:00 AM