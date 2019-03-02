Join in Clean up Australia Day

KIDS GET INVOLVED: Gillwinga Public School pupils Janeva McCoombes and Lockey Wyatt are ready to participate in Clean Up Australia Day.

FROM humble beginnings in 1989, Clean up Australia Day is now an institution that gets thousands of Australians out picking up rubbish in their communities.

There are more than 28 clean-up sites in the Clarence Valley for groups, including Turners Beach, Bom Bom State Forest, Minnie Water, Alumy Creek and See Park.

Clarence Valley Council environmental officer Suzanne Lynch said it was not too late to get involved in the program and those interested should make sure to register.

"Registering adds to the importance of these programs and helps to guarantee their continuation,” she said.

Groups split rubbish into recycling and landfill, some of which is collected by the council.

"Council is involved by picking up much of the waste and the EPA waives the waste levy,” Ms Lynch said.

Visit www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au.

"There are two types of bags for each group, white for landfill and yellow for recycling,” said Suzanne Lynch.

"Much of the rubbish out there is able to be recycled, it is amazing how much glass is left around the community.