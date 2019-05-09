Join one million kids for storytime at your local library

READ ALONG: Head along to your local library to join in National Simultaneous Storytime.

ONE million kids around the country will be sitting down for storytime, and you're invited.

On May 22, at exactly 11am Grafton, Iluka and Yamba libraries will join libraries, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, family homes, and bookshops around the country to celebrate National Simultaneous Storytime.

Now in its 19th year, National Simultaneous Storytime is a vibrant and fun event that aims to promote the value of reading and literacy.

Each year an Australian children's book is chosen to be read simultaneously around the country.

This year's chosen book is Alpacas with Maracas by Australian writer and illustrator, Matt Cosgrove.

Alpacas with Maracas follows the adventures of best alpaca buddies, Macca and Al, as they search for their perfect act for a talent show. As the title suggests, the alpacas discover a love for maracas, but how will they go against the yaks playing sax?

You'll have to come along to one of our special storytimes to find out.

Everyone is welcome to join us in celebrating National Simultaneous Storytime, email LibraryEvents@clarence.nsw.gov.au or call your nearest library.

If you can't make it Wednesday, Maclean Library will host a special Alpacas with Maracas storytime on May 23, at 10:30am.

The reading will also be done in the mobile library during its regular visit to Copmanhurst and Baryulgil.