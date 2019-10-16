Join the fight to protect iconic animal

DO YOU want to do what you can to protect koalas in the Clarence Valley?

A new group aims to do just that and you can join the fight.

Koalas in the Clarence Valley are exposed to several threats, including loss of food and shelter, fire, being struck by vehicles and attack by household pets such as dogs.

Maclean Lions Club president Robin Parker saw the desire of residents to help the plight of koalas was growing and decided to start a group dedicated to them.

Ms Parker is spearheading the creation of the new Lions Club and has already piqued the interest of several residents.

A public meeting will be held on November 8 at Grafton District Services Club at 6.30pm to gauge further interest.

Clarence Valley Council project officer for natural resource management Caragh Heenan will speak at the event next month about the state of koalas in the region and what could be done to help.

Ms Parker said residents from the upper and lower Clarence were welcome and where the group was ultimately formed would be based on numbers, with the possibility of small branches of the club in different areas.

For more information phone Ms Parker on 0439440020.