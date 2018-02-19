Join the queue to choose a bag of books

IF YOU like your books of the printed variety, you better make sure you're at the front of the line at the Criterion Theatre next month.

The Grafton Book Sale will throw open the doors at 9am March 2 and 3 and, if previous sales are anything to go by, you won't be alone in the queue.

Grafton Midday Rotary Club members were very pleased with the results of their last Grafton Book Sale held in October in the Criterion Theatre and are keen to repeat, for themselves and the people of Grafton, the fun and success of that last sale.

As in previous sales, the books and CDs offered have been donated by the Clarence Valley Library Service and many generous members of the Grafton community.

Project co-ordinator, Rotarian Peter Robinson, explained that anyone could select as many books as could fit into a standard grocery bag for $8 and that all children's books were free, in addition to the popular bag of books.

"Stocks have built to over 15,000 books, covering fiction, non-fiction, lifestyle and travel, and children's books - something for everyone," he said.

"The concept of the book sale includes the option, once readers have finished with their books, to donate them to the next book sale for the Rotary Club to resell."

The overall aim is to encourage reading as part of broader Rotary literacy programs, as well as to raise funds for the Clarence Valley Council Library Service and other worthwhile Rotary projects.