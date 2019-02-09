'Joke' about young girl sees mum strike boyfriend with knife

WHAT started as a "joke" turned into something sinister for Bargara mum Shelley Elizabeth Patten.

The 44-year-old on Friday pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to wounding her partner with a knife in May.

On the day of the wounding, Patten's then partner had allegedly made a joke about her 16-year-old daughter.

The comment was enough to enrage Patten, and she began making a series of threats to the man.

She claimed she was going to call the police and tell them he was a "pedophile", and expose him as a "police informant" to others.

"Provoked" by her threats, the man "grabbed her by the throat and put her down on the floor".

The man then drove Patten's daughter to school and when he came back, the pair began arguing again.

When he returned to the house the argument began again and he saw in the corner of his eye Patten approach him and heard the "flick of a knife".

Patten swung the knife at the man, nicking first his torso and then his ribs, before the man disarmed her.

Defence barrister Scott Moon argued to Judge Leanne Clare the man's wounds were "not significant injuries" and didn't even require stitches.

"She has a government job in the hospital, she has one offence, it's out of character," MrMoon said.

"If she was to go into custody today, she has a chance to lose this job."

Mr Moon said Patten had been treated for bipolar disorder at the time of the offence.

"They appear to be sparking each other," Judge Clare said.

"The limited force and the fact he was nicked by the tip of the knife is probably the strongest thing in her favour."

Judge Clare said there had been an "overreaction" from the man in the first incident it was following "provocation" by Patten.

"(He) forgave you and doesn't want you to go to jail," she said. Patten was sentenced to two years' prison, suspended for three years.