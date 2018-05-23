Joker runs wild for six lucky local sporting clubs

Members of the six clubs sponsored by the Village Green wave the $3300 cheques in delight. The money came from the previous year's Joker Poker fund raising, which netted close to $30,000.

Members of the six clubs sponsored by the Village Green wave the $3300 cheques in delight. The money came from the previous year's Joker Poker fund raising, which netted close to $30,000. Tim Howard

SIX GRAFTON sporting clubs have banked $3300 each after a Grafton hotel's fundraiser came to a thrilling conclusion.

The Village Green Hotel runs an annual Joke Poker competition, where patrons buy tickets for a chance to turn up the joker in a designated pack of playing cards.

The venue manager Anthony Sinclair said this year's game turned out to be a thriller with $10,000 resting on the turn of the final two cards.

"It was pretty exciting in the last few weeks, especially when it came down to the final two cards,” Sinclair said.

He said the eventual winner, an unnamed visiting worker to the Jacaranda City, was thrilled to walk off with the major prize.

Also thrilled were the executives of the six sporting clubs the Village Green sponsors, when they gathered to pick up their cheques.

Sinclair said Joker Poker raised $29,800 for the competiton, with $19,800 distributed evenly between them.

He said the clubs, The Village Angels and City Bears hockey clubs, the Grafton Tigers AFL Club, Grafton Junior and Coutts Cougars soccer clubs, and the Grafton Junior Rugby League would all have a signifcant boost to their operations.

"Things like uniforms, fees and charges all soak up a bit of money,” he said.

"That's why we put on Joker Poker every year.”

Sinclair said apart from the winner's prize every cent of the money raised goes to the club.

"We get a permit to run it from the government to make sure it's all above board,” he said.

"Our next Joker Poker will start around the end of June.”