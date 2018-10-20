Menu
Kade Kolodjashnij was traded to Melbourne. Picture: Michael Willson/Getty Images
AFL

Gold Coast Suns' salary cap looking better after trades

by Tom Boswell
20th Oct 2018 4:14 PM
SUNS football manager Jon Haines says stress on Gold Coast's salary cap has been alleviated following the exit of multiple stars.

Gold Coast entered the trade period with a major squeeze on its salary cap despite its inability to find success on-field.

The Suns finished 17th on the ladder for the second straight year, but won two less games (four) in 2018.

The club's history of paying overs to attract and retain players in Queensland meant many, including departed top-10 draft pick Jack Scrimshaw, were taking up room on the Suns' cap without much return.

The exit of co-captains Tom Lynch (Richmond) and Steven May (Melbourne), both who would have commanded nearly $1 million a season each, plus others eased the pressure on the cap, and the club didn't bring in any stars worth anywhere near as much.

The bookends were joined by Kade Kolodjashnij (Melbourne), Aaron Hall (North Melbourne) and Jack Scrimshaw (Hawthorn).

"It was reasonably stressed when we came in," Haines said of his arrival at the end of 2018.

"That was one of the objectives through this trade period, to see if we could get that into a position where it provides us with a really good platform moving forward.

"With the types of players who have been exited over the last little bit, it puts us in a much stronger position going forward which is a really important step for us."

Show More
    Local Partners