How Suns should use war chest: Brown

Tom Lynch has told the Gold Coast Suns he wants to leave to join a Melbourne Club. Picture: Getty Images.

AFL great Jonathan Brown says Gold Coast must use the war chest left by Tom Lynch's potential departure to deliver unprecedented recruits who will stop the revolving door of talent leaving the Suns.

Lynch has confirmed his desired exit from the Suns who now hold an estimated $1 million per year extra in their salary cap that would have been taken up by the key forward.

Brown said the Suns have a history of failing when it comes to the recruitment of talent both at the draft and trade table but declared they had to get it right as an ever greater threat looms in 2019.

Foundation players David Swallow, Sam Day and Rory Thompson will be restricted free agents next year while Jack Martin, Callum Ah Chee, Pearce Hanley, Peter Wright and Touk Miller will also be off contract.

Brown warned the club had to get it right or risk losing the rest of their top-end talent.

"They will have a lot of money in their salary cap," Brown said.

"You have to do your due diligence. Players will probably get paid a fair bit more than what they would than if they stayed at their club but you have to work out if they are professionals who have pride or if they are coming for a pay check.

"They will have a truckload of money to spend but they have got to be very strategic in the free agents they get in and spend the money on.

"It's important they get a couple of guys through the door who will help build the culture around the playing group."

Brown said it was critical the AFL gives the Suns a priority pick at the draft.

The former Brisbane triple-premiership forward said Lynch's departure added to an already concerning situation for the team on-field but believed the infrastructure and figureheads running the club were in a good position going forward.

"It's not a great position of course but the Suns aren't going anywhere," Brown said.

Tom Lynch has been stripped of the co-captaincy of the Suns. Picture: Getty Images

"The AFL has committed to the 18 teams and committed to the Gold Coast Suns.

"They have infrastructure around the footy club now and they would be happy with the people in key positions."

Brown believed Collingwood shaped as the most enticing team for Lynch who has also been courted by Hawthorn and Richmond.

"He would be a really good fit for Collingwood," Brown said.

"Collingwood have a powerful midfield and they need a key position forward. The opportunity there would be a hard one to pass up.

"It's certainly six to one and half-a-dozen to the other between Collingwood and Richmond I would have thought.

"(Lynch) would be an nice foil to Jack Riewoldt and clearly he would be stepping into a really good side.

"I think Hawthorn are a bit behind. They are not at the level of Richmond or Collingwood.

"Tommy is being well paid so it's not going to come down to money."

