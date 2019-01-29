Jones thrives in tough surf to clinch Classic

Dan Ross was the standout competitor during the 2019 Pippie Beach Classic on Australia Day.

SURFING: Yamba surfer Matt Jones pulled out all the stops in unforgiving surf conditions to claim a second-straight opens title at the annual Pippie Beach Classic at the weekend.

Jones had to overcome challenges from former worlds tour surfer Dan Ross, Luke Hitchings and young gun Oscar Berry in what was a thrilling final.

The event, which was hosted byAngourie Boardriders Club, proved to be a major success over the long weekend with the local surfing community coming out in full force, according to club president Ben Churton.

"I am very happy with the competition, it is just a really good event to bring the whole community together,” he said.

"The waves were pretty flat and the wind was howling for most of the event, so it was a bit of an endurance event by the time the finals came around on Sunday.

"But the performances in the water were way beyond the level of the waves.”

Ross, who has maintained his conditioning since his short stint on the world tour back in 2010-11, was the dominant surfer in the competition, winning all of his heats leading into the finals of the Opens category.

Though he might have stumbled at the final hurdle, he had no such problems in the over-35s event putting in a dominant performance to win from Navrin Fox, Hitchings and Sam McIntosh.

The competition also gave young Maclkean surfer Lili Young an opportunity to show her wares with the grommet gaining good experience in the Open mens competition before winning the womens final.

Young had to fight off a willing challenge from Hayley Emery who finished runner-up, with Kaii Faulander and last year's champion Heather Read also in the final four.

"She is only a young surfer, but she is the future of our sport,” Churton said.

"Hayley really rose to the occasion of the final, but Lili just outclassed her opponents to pick up her first win in the Classic. Her first of many.”

In the under-14s it was Wooloweyah grom Joel Emery who proved unstoppable, taking out the final against Yayden Campbell, River Robinson and Miles Jack.

First-time over-50s challenger Shaun Ade pulled out all the stops to beat defending champion Mark Ramsey in the final to lift the inaugural Steve Lokic Trophy with Cal Liddle and Steve Potter rounding out the final four.