BROADCASTER Alan Jones has arrived at court where he's expected to defend charges of defaming members of the wealthy Wagner family.

Four of the Toowoomba brothers are suing Mr Jones and others for as much as $4.8million.

The Wagners have sued over comments Mr Jones made after the fatal 2011 Grantham floods.

The judge-alone trial started at Brisbane Supreme Court on April 30 and was expected to last seven weeks.