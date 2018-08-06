Jonesy chases the big prizemoney at Grafton

EYES AHEAD: After taking out the Ladbrokes Distance Final during the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's annual July carnival, stayer Jonesy is back to claim further riches from the club tonight.

EYES AHEAD: After taking out the Ladbrokes Distance Final during the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's annual July carnival, stayer Jonesy is back to claim further riches from the club tonight. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON Greyhound Racing Club races tonight with a very attractive 11-event card set for judges' decision.

With the higher prizemoney for a B-grade meeting, there is certainly some very good greyhounds racing here tonight.

The highlight of the night will undoubtedly be Race 9, the Sires on Ice Non Graded over the gruelling 610m journey. With the first prizemoney being a cool $1800 to the winner we will certainly see a very good race tonight. My best bet of the night comes up in this race in the shape of the Peter Simpson-trained Jonesy.

Jonesy has had 26 starts for 13 wins, and three starts ago he was successful in the Ladbrokes Distance Final over the July Carnival. Surprisingly beaten in his heat from tonight's box 1 draw at $1.50, Jonesy was certainly never going to be beaten in the final and was a very impressive 5.5 lengths winner over one of tonight's dangers in Him The Master. Jonesy was an impressive 30.12 winner at Lismore last week and from tonight's box 1 draw he is certainly going to start a short price favourite.

Kingsbrae Missy for Charlie Northfield drawn out in box 8 looks the obvious danger after winning her last 2 starts at Casino in 36.18 over the 620m and Lismore in 30.10 over the 520m. Well drawn out in the pink boss, if Kingsbrae Missy could cross Jonesy by the first turn, we will certainly be in for a great race. Robbie Andrews' Him the Master drawn out in box 7 is always a chance in these types of races and it must be remembered Him the Master did beat Jonesy 5 runs ago here in the heat of the Ladbrokes series.

So we will go for the very smart Jonesy to lead all the way in tonight's race. Looking for an earlier winner in the night punters should go to Race 3 the Westlawn Finance Stakes over the short 305m trip.

Here we see the ultra-impressive winner from last week in Jack Whelan lining up again. Trained by Brendan Whelan, Jack Whelan exploded out of the boxes last week, running the very fast figures of 3.06 14.33 for a very fast 17.39. If Brendan can get his charge to come out something like this tonight, Jack Whelan certainly will look a great bet tonight.

Bobby Merillo's Bokarm Nora drawn in box 3 was an impressive maiden winner last week in a good 17.66 but this time is in nearly 4 lengths slower then Jack Whelan. But both dogs did run a same time of 3.06 first sections so it could be a mad charge into the first turn.

Another good race on the night is Race 5 the Phil McLennan Earthmoving Stakes over 480m. Dean Turley's Air Time drawn in box 2 is certainly flying at the moment and he is our on top tip in this race. Air Time almost beat the very smart Big Bad Bob at Lismore 3 runs ago before winning at Casino in 27.75 and then he won at Albion Park last Thursday night in a quick 30.04.

If Air Time can run up to his best time of 27.51, I am sure he will win tonight's race. Erin's Choice for Robbie Andrews from the 1 box and another of Dean Turley's dogs in Sonic Thunder drawn in box 3 look the dangers for our trifecta punters.

Race 7 The Chase Magazine Stakes over 407m sees a very good field to line up. Tracy Hindmarsh's Newcastle Brown drawn in box 4 will be out to atone for his unlucky run last week when he knuckled over at the start.

If Newcastle Brown can get out of the boxes cleanly he may just run the 23.27 he ran when winning at Grafton 2 runs ago from tonight's same box 4 draw. Been Adjourned for Casino trainer Allan Lang drawn in box 5 is certainly an interesting runner.

Not a brilliant box dog, Been Adjourned's last 2 wins at Lismore have been very impressive. When he takes off down the back, Been Adjourned can certainly charge to the line. If he can give these good dogs a start and a beating we will certainly see how good this promising pup is.

Robbie Andrews' Kingsbrae Steve is always a chance in these types of races and from box 2, I am sure he will be there somewhere in the placings. The first race tonight is 6.19pm and the last is 9.44pm.