Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Jordan Duckett, LJ Hooker Yamba

24th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
LJ Hooker Yamba principal and licensee in charge Jordan Duckett.
LJ Hooker Yamba principal and licensee in charge Jordan Duckett. LJ Hooker Yamba

WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT?

I love working with people. In real estate, we have the added benefit of making dreams come true for buyers and assisting vendors with the next stage of their life. I don't believe there is a sales industry out there where you can play such an integral part in people's lives. No day is the same and there's nothing more exciting than a marketing campaign.

WHAT ARE YOUR STRENGTHS WHEN SELLING HOMES?

I have a creative approach to the sales and marketing strategies we prepare for vendors. With ownership of The Sands Resort and The Cove, we have the added luxury of an extremely large portfolio of customers who love Yamba. This accompanied with our tailored marketing campaigns ensures we reach the largest possible audience, resulting in the maximum volume of potential buyers and achieving the highest sale price for our vendors. After working over 15 years in the sales industry throughout three continents, I like to think I have strong qualifications.

WHAT WAS THE FIRST PROPERTY YOU SOLD?

Unit 25 in The Sands Resort. The property was on the market for a significant time with the previous agent. We launched a strong marketing campaign and sold the property in three weeks. It was particularly special due to our relationship with the vendor.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR DREAM PIECE OF REAL ESTATE?

Five acres right in the middle of Yamba overlooking one of its many beaches. This doesn't exist but nothing's impossible!

clarence real estate lj hooker maclean profile real estate
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    20 Jobs you can apply for right now

    20 Jobs you can apply for right now

    Employment Need a job? Apply for one of these available positions in the Clarence Valley today!

    Mould disease discovered in Valley health centre

    Mould disease discovered in Valley health centre

    Breaking Community health staff complain of mould at work causing illnesses

    • 24th Sep 2018 11:23 AM
    SELLING SEASON: Where do vendors get what they want?

    premium_icon SELLING SEASON: Where do vendors get what they want?

    Property Vendor discounts ranked for the Clarence Valley

    • 24th Sep 2018 11:16 AM
    SAFETY ALERT: Pet owners warned of side-effects

    SAFETY ALERT: Pet owners warned of side-effects

    Pets & Animals Flea, tick prevention not what pet owners were expecting

    • 24th Sep 2018 11:14 AM

    Local Partners