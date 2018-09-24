LJ Hooker Yamba principal and licensee in charge Jordan Duckett. LJ Hooker Yamba

WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT?

I love working with people. In real estate, we have the added benefit of making dreams come true for buyers and assisting vendors with the next stage of their life. I don't believe there is a sales industry out there where you can play such an integral part in people's lives. No day is the same and there's nothing more exciting than a marketing campaign.

WHAT ARE YOUR STRENGTHS WHEN SELLING HOMES?

I have a creative approach to the sales and marketing strategies we prepare for vendors. With ownership of The Sands Resort and The Cove, we have the added luxury of an extremely large portfolio of customers who love Yamba. This accompanied with our tailored marketing campaigns ensures we reach the largest possible audience, resulting in the maximum volume of potential buyers and achieving the highest sale price for our vendors. After working over 15 years in the sales industry throughout three continents, I like to think I have strong qualifications.

WHAT WAS THE FIRST PROPERTY YOU SOLD?

Unit 25 in The Sands Resort. The property was on the market for a significant time with the previous agent. We launched a strong marketing campaign and sold the property in three weeks. It was particularly special due to our relationship with the vendor.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR DREAM PIECE OF REAL ESTATE?

Five acres right in the middle of Yamba overlooking one of its many beaches. This doesn't exist but nothing's impossible!