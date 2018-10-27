Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROYALTY: Princess Dina Mired of Jordan (left) and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie at the launch of the new centre.
ROYALTY: Princess Dina Mired of Jordan (left) and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie at the launch of the new centre. USQ Photography
News

Jordanian princess visits USQ to open centre

27th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCESS Dina Mired of Jordan was at the University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus, near Ipswich, this week to open USQ's new Centre for Health, Informatics and Economic Research.

The Princess has dedicated her life to the global fight against cancer.

"I applaud USQ in addressing the challenges of cancer and finding practical solutions that target disparities and work to improve cancer care and control for all citizens in Australia," Princess Dina said.

"The research that this centre will conduct around the health disparities in regional areas of Queensland is extremely important and an example of how dedicated research can help to bridge the gap for cancer survivorship in regional Australia."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
dina mired jordan usq
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police searching for two jail escapees on Gwydir Hwy

    Police searching for two jail escapees on Gwydir Hwy

    Crime Two men believed to be on foot missing from Glen Innes Minimum security

    Subdivision that could fund indigenous future splits village

    premium_icon Subdivision that could fund indigenous future splits village

    News Wait nearly over for study on controversial subdivision.

    Yamba YHA celebrates 10 years

    premium_icon Yamba YHA celebrates 10 years

    Business Henwoods' leap of faith into Yamba hostel

    Local Partners