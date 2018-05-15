Jorga's junior journey leads to queen quest

JACARANDA candidate Jorga Turner eyes light up when she mentions the festival's centrepiece, Jacaranda Thursday.

"The iconic day - ever since I was a little girl I've always got up early and had breakfast, looked at the markets, done the ferris wheel, just everything,” Ms Turner said.

"It just brings the community together, I love it.”

Ms Turner competed in Junior Jacaranda in 2008 and said from the moment she finished it she had her eye on taking on the queen title.

"It gets you out there, it improves your confidence, and it's something that you're not only giving back to the festival, but you're doing something for yourself,” she said.

With a two-year-old, she said a focus of her fundraising events would be something that families like hers could enjoy, and admitted to having the planning well under way.

"I'm really excited. It's nerve-racking but really exciting,” she said. "It's going to be a whole new experience (from Junior Jacaranda) so it's a bit different having things planned out for you.

"But now I get to be even more involved, and it's really exciting.

"It makes you a bigger person, engaging with the community.”