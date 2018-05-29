Menu
Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Australian squad to tour England.
Cricket

Aussies rocked by last-minute curveball

by Robert Craddock and Russell Gould
29th May 2018 8:07 AM

JOSH Hazlewood has been dramatically ruled out of Australia's tour of England just hours before the team left Brisbane with Queensland's Michael Neser earning his international spurs.

Australian team physiotherapist David Beakley said Hazlewood had been managing some low level bone stress in his spine and would miss Australia's five 50-over match tour.

"He had a repeat scan today and although it has not progressed to a fracture he is starting experience some lower back pain,'' Beakley said.

"As such we are taking a conservative approach and he will not travel to England.''

Hazlewood will join fellow fast bowling trumps Mitchell Starc (leg injury) and Pat Cummins (back) on the sidelines for Australia's first tour since the South African ball tampering affair.

Hazlewood withdrew so late Neser was unable to join his teammates on the flight on Monday night but will head to England on Tuesday.

Queensland player Michael Neser is a late addition to the Australian ODI squad.
South African-born Neser, 28, caps a memorable season in which he won the Big Bash with the Adelaide Strikers and the Sheffield Shield for Queensland.

His red ball bowling form for Queensland was excellent and he will be watched closely with a view to being a candidate for next year's Ashes tour.

Australia accepts that in not having won an Ashes series win England since 2001 it has often failed to take the right sort of swing bowlers for English conditions.

Neser joins Andrew Tye, Kane and Jhye Richardson as the fast bowling outfit set to take on England, the number one ODI team in the world under new coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine.

