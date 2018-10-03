Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Hazlewood has been named to play on Thursday.
Josh Hazlewood has been named to play on Thursday.
Cricket

Hazlewood locked in to make injury return

by Jacob Kuriype
3rd Oct 2018 2:55 PM

NEW South Wales' one-day cup hopes have received a timely boost, with Australia quick Josh Hazlewood locked in to play Thursday's qualifying final against Victoria at Drummoyne (2pm EST).

Hazlewood has been out of action since the end of the Test tour of South Africa in April due to a stress fracture in his back. The injury ruled him out of playing in July's limited-overs tour of England and the current Test series against Pakistan but he has been given the all-clear to return to playing to duties for the Blues.

"It's probably been the longest period of the last five or six years where I haven't played a game," Hazlewood, who has been bowling in the nets for a month now, said.

"You can bowl in the nets all you like but I think getting back out in the middle...there's a few things you can't replicate in training.

"It's just about getting that rust out and hopefully bowling well (and) contribute to a few wins."

His fellow Australia quick Pat Cummins returned from an injury of his own for NSW against Queensland on Monday.

The pair's return to action is well timed for NSW, which takes back-to-back wins into Thursday's match against Victoria.

Related Items

jlt cup josh hazlewood nsw cricket one-day cricket

Top Stories

    OPINION: Good bye tampon tax, we won't miss you

    OPINION: Good bye tampon tax, we won't miss you

    News It's estimated women will spent $19,000 on sanitary products in their lifetime and cadet journalist Ebony Stansfield takes a look at the issue

    • 3rd Oct 2018 3:46 PM
    Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    premium_icon Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    News Lawyer says blogger 'cherry-picked' group to support her case

    • 3rd Oct 2018 3:55 PM
    SUPER SIX: Hockey juniors taking on the best in the country

    premium_icon SUPER SIX: Hockey juniors taking on the best in the country

    Hockey GRAFTON juniors stepping up for the under-13 National Championships.

    Chamber about to reveal its big ideas for Jacaranda City

    Chamber about to reveal its big ideas for Jacaranda City

    Business Grafton Chamber of Commerce will reveal 14 things to revamp the city

    Local Partners