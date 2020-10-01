Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

How Akuna Skateboards is helping Indigenous youth
Offbeat

Josh is changing lives, one skateboard at a time

Jenna Thompson
1st Oct 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JOSH Carmody is on a mission to ignite a love of skateboarding among Indigenous youth, and he's doing it one skateboard at a time.

Last year, Mr Carmody founded Akuna Skateboards, an initiative designed to help build confidence and create community around the popular sport.

"I got a lot of benefit from skating when I was a kid I really found a home among the community of skaters … they really took me under their wing and it just makes you feel like you're wanted," Mr Carmody said.

"Akuna Skateboards is an initiative to get as many Indigenous kids into skating as possible and see the many benefits it brings."

Mr Carmody upcycles used skateboards to create one-of-a-kind custom designs for paying clients.

Akuna Skateboards founder Josh Carmody.
Akuna Skateboards founder Josh Carmody.


"All the proceeds from that goes towards creating boards that I can donate to kids," he said.

"I also have a range of Akuna merchandise, like hoodies, caps, socks and shirts available to purchase."

With the blessing of Gumbaynggirr Elders, Mr Carmody has incorporated ancient symbols into the Akuna brand along with a nod to iconic skateboarding documentaries Dog Town and Z-Boys.

"It was really important for me to work with the Elders and get permission, and they're stoked for me to be doing something like this which is fantastic," he said.

Mr Carmody's next goal is to work with award-winning construction company Convic Skate Parks to design a mobile skatepark which can be taken to remote Indigenous communities.

"I want to see this go all the way around Australia," he said.

"I'm just going to keep going until it happens."

Check out Akuna Skateboards on Facebook or Instagram.

clarence valley coastal views gumbaynggirr nation indigenous youth skateboarding
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 27 people appearing in Maclean criminal court

        Premium Content IN COURT: 27 people appearing in Maclean criminal court

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean district court today

        Daily Catch-up: October 1, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 1, 2020

        News Today's local fuel, weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Four plucked from water as boat overturns on Yamba bar

        Premium Content Four plucked from water as boat overturns on Yamba bar

        News *SEE PICTURE* Incident occurs as danger of water highlighted in a tragic day for...

        Floods? Fires? Our region’s spring-summer forecast revealed

        Premium Content Floods? Fires? Our region’s spring-summer forecast revealed

        News See how the Clarence Valley's weather is shaping up for the remainder of 2020