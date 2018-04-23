New Broncos No. 9 faces tough first test

BRONCOS lock Josh McGuire will be thrust into dummy-half for a showdown with the Rabbitohs hooker who Sam Thaiday believes must be picked in the NSW Origin team.

McGuire will replace injured Broncos No. 9 Andrew McCullough, who faces a month on the sidelines with an elbow injury, for the game against the Bunnies at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night.

Given their lack of depth at hooker, McCullough was the player the Broncos could least afford to lose as they battle to fight back into the NRL's top eight.

The 28-year-old is a defensive workhorse and underrated in attack, providing the cool head in a playmaking spine alongside erratic halves Anthony Milford and Jack Bird.

At 104kg, McGuire is far from the traditional hooker but he has played the position before for the Broncos and also Samoa at Test level.

Thaiday, who started Round 1 at hooker in a move described by coach Wayne Bennett as a mistake, said McGuire would not let the Broncos down.

"I thought he went well when he went into dummy-half the other night (against Melbourne)," he said.

Josh McGuire enjoys himself at training. Pic Peter Wallis

"He ran when he needed to run and put the ball in the right places.

"He has definitely shown he is a handy replacement.

"We've got a couple of options. I'm there just in case.

"I don't think I was overly ready to play dummy-half at the start of this year. I hadn't done any training in the pre-season in that position."

McGuire will be relieved at dummy-half by Broncos utility Kodi Nikorima.

Nikorima chimed in at hooker during Monday's lengthy training session and Thaiday said the 174cm playmaker would have to stand up defensively against a big Rabbitohs forward pack.

"With some of those smaller players you can try and hide them in defence," he said.

"If he does have to play that position he will definitely have to muscle up for sure."

Kodi Nikorima faces a tough defensive workload.

The Broncos are sitting 10th on the ladder with a 3-4 record while South Sydney has surprised many with a 4-3 start to the season.

The Rabbitohs will miss inspirational captain Sam Burgess after he accepted a two-match suspension for a high tackle.

However, Thaiday said the Rabbitohs were still a sharp outfit, particularly with clever hooker Damien Cook running from dummy-half.

Damien Cook has been in great touch for the Rabbitohs.

Cook has been discussed as a potential NSW Origin No. 9 and former Maroons forward Thaiday said the Blues had to pick him.

"New South Wales would be silly not to pick him," he said.

"He is playing some great footy at the moment. He is very fast and plays off the back of those big forwards.

"We're going to have our hands full with him."