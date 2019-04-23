Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen faces court charged with doctor’s murder

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Apr 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD man accused of killing Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng will stay behind bars until his matter is dealt with next month.

Joshua Hamilton fronted Brisbane arrests court on Tuesday facing six charges including murder, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing shortened firearms and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng. Picture: Facebook
Brisbane doctor Luping Zeng. Picture: Facebook

Dr Zeng was allegedly shot in the chest in the garage of his home at MacGregor, on Brisbaneâ€™s southside, about 11.40pm on April 15.

Hamilton was remanded in custody with no appearance required at Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 13.

editors picks joshua hamilton queensland crime

Top Stories

    What's open/closed Anzac Day

    What's open/closed Anzac Day

    Whats On Find out what's open and what's closed this Thursday for Anzac Day

    Despair is not strong enough

    premium_icon Despair is not strong enough

    Opinion If the threat of dying doesn't change your habits nothing will

    Silver lining for Ensbey in Women Outdoor Championships

    premium_icon Silver lining for Ensbey in Women Outdoor Championships

    Hockey NSW Blue Under-18 team let gold medal slip in final minutes

    Poetic justice for Henry Kendall

    premium_icon Poetic justice for Henry Kendall

    News Life of major poet to be celebrated in local cafe