Journal designed for women with PCOS

A NYMBOIDA mother has created a day planner designed specifically for women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, one of the first of its kind.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that effects at least one in 10 women worldwide, has no definitive cure, and is the leading cause of infertility.

After suffering from a miscarriage, PCOS sufferer Melissa Christie noticed there were few resources to help women with PCOS to manage their condition.

"I just really wanted help... I found it was just a mess online and there isn't a lot of support or resources and what existed was just really confusing," Mrs Christie said.

"I just thought I really wanted to contribute a kind of support tool for women in PCOS."

She initially thought of creating and releasing an app, and was still working on that.

"I ended up getting pregnant again a while later," she said.

"I thought I might need to do other things to help get me to that point.

"I immediately thought of the journal and I thought 'that's just another massive project like the app'.

"Then my mind kept going back to it."

The journal has ample dated space to manage day-to-day life, and is filled with information about treatment, inspirational worksheets, health tips, recipes, yoga poses, and charts to track weight, fertility and symptoms.

Ms Christie said her favourite feature of the journal was the charts, which allowed tracking of symptoms and noted the start of different treatments.

"It doesn't matter what type of treatment you are using, or where you are in your journey, it just complements that," she said.

Mrs Christie wanted to explore all different treatment options throughout the journal such as GPs, traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic Indian medicine.

The journal is to be released online in September, in PCOS Awareness Month, with Mrs Christie partnering with the PCOS Awareness Association for the journal.

The 2019 PCOS Journal can be pre-ordered through a Kickstarter campaign launching on February 13.

For more information visit https://www.pcospathways. com/